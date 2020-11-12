Gurjars in Rajasthan called off agitation over reservation after ‘agreement’ with CM

jaipur

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:05 IST

Gurjar community in Rajasthan has called off their agitation over reservation on Thursday morning after signing an agreement with chief minister Ashok Gehlot. After an 11-day long stalemate, the community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla met chief minister Ashok Gehlot on November 11 demanding reservation in jobs and education. They have signed an agreement with the government.

“We came to an agreement with the government last night, the community agrees with the settlement. We are vacating tracks, reinstalled all clips (on railway track) that were taken out. Gangman is checking the line, train service will resume soon. Agitation called off,” said Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla.

Gurjar agitators were seen repairing fishplates, that they had damaged, on a railway track in Bharatpur where they were protesting with their demand for reservation. Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 percent to 26 percent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one percent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs). These communities are getting one percent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 percent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation.