e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Gurjars in Rajasthan called off agitation over reservation after ‘agreement’ with CM

Gurjars in Rajasthan called off agitation over reservation after ‘agreement’ with CM

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla met CM Ashok Gehlot on November 11 and called off the agitation after an agreement was signed with the chief minister.

jaipur Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 11:05 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla speaks to media, in Dausa.
Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla speaks to media, in Dausa.(ANI)
         

Gurjar community in Rajasthan has called off their agitation over reservation on Thursday morning after signing an agreement with chief minister Ashok Gehlot. After an 11-day long stalemate, the community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla met chief minister Ashok Gehlot on November 11 demanding reservation in jobs and education. They have signed an agreement with the government.

“We came to an agreement with the government last night, the community agrees with the settlement. We are vacating tracks, reinstalled all clips (on railway track) that were taken out. Gangman is checking the line, train service will resume soon. Agitation called off,” said Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla.

Gurjar agitators were seen repairing fishplates, that they had damaged, on a railway track in Bharatpur where they were protesting with their demand for reservation. Rajasthan government on October 26, 2018, passed a bill that increased the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota from 21 percent to 26 percent. In December 2018, the Rajasthan government also approved one percent reservation for Gujjars and four other backward castes (OBCs). These communities are getting one percent separate reservation under the legal limit of 50 percent reservation meant for the most-backward category in addition to OBC reservation.

tags
top news
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar
Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold
Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold
Biden names chief of staff, signals reliance on trusted, moderate aides
Biden names chief of staff, signals reliance on trusted, moderate aides
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy
‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In