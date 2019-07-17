Ignored by passersby, 2 brothers on bike killed after being hit by speeding car in Jaipur

Two brothers on a motorcycle were hit by a speeding car and lay injured on a busy intersection in Rajasthan’s Jaipur but no one seemed bothered to help them.

The accident caught on CCTV or closed-circuit television camera showed Puneet Parashar, 35, and his brother Vivek Parashar, 30, being flung into the air after a white car hit them at a traffic signal on the Birla Temple crossing.

The brothers, who were going home at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, were thrown 60 feet away and when the signal turned green people drove away without stopping to help the men lying on road. They were killed on the spot, police said.

Ten others, including a woman who was selling toys on the road, were injured. Six of them are in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the car driver said he had borrowed his employer’s car to take his parents to SMS Hospital for an MRI investigation. When he saw the toy seller, he got flustered and instead of hitting the brakes, he slammed the accelerator ramming into the brothers.

The driver, Virendra Jain, has been arrested for negligent driving under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Vivek got married six months ago, police said and Puneet has a four-year-old son and his wife is a government teacher in Dholpur, police added.

Their father Rajkumar Parashar is a head constable with the state prisons department, they also said.

There have been several cases across the country of road accident victims lying injured with nobody coming forward to help.

In 2013, a family on a motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck inside Ghat Ki Guni tunnel in Jaipur. The man lay on the road clutching his son crying for help inside the tunnel next to his injured wife and infant daughter with nobody stopping by for around 40 minutes.

The accident victims were attended to only when a staff of a toll booth noticed the crying man and the boy inside the tunnel on a CCTV monitor.

The woman and the eight-month-old infant died while the man and his son escaped with minor injuries.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 11:36 IST