Manager of 5-star hotel in Jaipur broke into Mexican tourists’ room, molested her: Police

The general manager of a five-star hotel in Jaipur has been remanded in three-day police custody for allegedly molesting a Mexican woman at the hotel on Tuesday night.

“The accused, Rishi Raj Singh, was produced before the CJM court on Thursday and he will be in police remand till June 30,” said Manish, SHO at the Vidhayakpuri police station, where the case has been lodged.

Singh was arrested by the police on Wednesday night after the Mexican tourist, who was a guest at the hotel, lodged a complaint alleging that the 40-year-old had tried to force himself upon her.

“After looking at the evidence, the allegations made by the woman were found to be true. The victim in her complaint said that the hotelier physically abused and made advances towards her. She has not reported rape,” said Vikas Pathak, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Jaipur South.

Singh, who has recently joined the hotel as the GM, has been booked for assault and/or criminal force (354 IPC), sexual harassment (354a IPC), and house trespassing (452 IPC).

In her complaint, the 25-year-old woman has alleged that Singh had barged into her room late on Wednesday night, police said. CCTV footage has been retrieved, in which the manager is seen entering the victim’s room.

“The control room received a call around 3.30 am on Wednesday morning from the victim who complained that the accused tried to sexually harass her. A police team from the nearby police station was sent to the spot. Senior police officials also reached the hotel to take stock of the situation,” added Pathak.

According to the police, two Mexican women had come to the city on June 27. The victim knew Singh through a common friend, so she had chosen to stay at the hotel. On Tuesday evening, a farewell party had been organised for the hotel staff and the victim and Singh had been seen together at the event.

Singh had called the woman on her phone around 11:30 pm, but she didn’t respond. After that Singh went up to her room and tried to force his way in.

The victim’s friend left for Mexico by an afternoon flight on Wednesday. The victim is in Delhi and is in touch with the state police with regard to the case.

A representative of the five-star hotel said, “Safety and comfort of our guests are of paramount importance. Appropriate action is being taken even as the investigation is ongoing. We have extended all cooperation to the authorities.”