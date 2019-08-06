Jaipur railway station to have 7 platforms from September

jaipur

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:52 IST

The Jaipur railway station will have seven platforms from September, making two additional platforms available for smoother operation of trains, said an official of North Western Railway (NWR) on Monday.

The 10-day remodelling work will begin on August 15, leading to cancellation of some trains and partial cancellation of some others. The official said the work has been taken up after the summer vacations and before the Diwali vacations to ensure minimum inconvenience to passengers.

“Remodelling is expansion of operational facilities by changing the existing layout of the yard to ensure operational feasibility and punctuality to trains, which is in the interest of passengers,” said NWR chief public relation officer Abhay Sharma.

Talking about the benefits of the remodeling work, he said the exercise is aimed at making suitable and maximum use of available resources to facilitate passengers.

After the remodeling, simultaneous movement of trains from Delhi, which is the main Up line, and Sawai Madhopur, the second line, will be possible. The work also entails extension of platform number 1 to accommodate longer trains. The extended platform can take a 24-LHB coach train. The shunting neck, which is used for evacuation of trains terminating at Jaipur station, is also being extended. This will improve platform availability to other terminating trains

Sharma said the broad guage line is to be connected from Sikar to Jaipur. “To connect it to all existing lines, additional crossovers will be laid and signaling system will be improved” he added.

A release from the NWR said during the remodelling work, the Ajmer-Agra Fort (12195) train will remain cancelled from August 15 to August 25, Jaipur-Mumbai (12239) on August 13, 20 and 22, Jodhpur-Varanasi (14864/54) on August 11, 15, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 25, Ajmer-Amritsar (19611) on August 15, 17 and 22, Jaipur-Lucknow (19715) on August 13, 16, 18, 20, 23 and 25, Jaipur-Chandigarh (19717) on August 11 to August 26, Jaipur-Jodhpur (22478) on August 13 to August 25, Jaipur-Udaipur (09721) from August 13 to August 25, Jaipur-Delhi Cantt. (09731) on August 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23 and 27, Jodhpur-Indore (12466) on August 12, 19, 20, 24 and 25, and Jaipur-Ajmer ( 79602) on August 6, 7, 12 to 17 and 19 to 24.

