Jaipur school asked to roll back fee hike

Acting against excessive fee hike, director of secondary education Nathmal Didel issued a notice to Jaipur’s Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan Vidyashram on Tuesday, asking the private school to submit records and explain the increase or lose recognition.

The notice states that many students and their parents have complained that the school did not form a fee committee in accordance with the norms of the Rajasthan Schools (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2016. It says the school raised fees excessively, violating the 2016 act and 2017 rules.

The school was asked to withdraw the increased fees, and its administration directed to submit relevant records in person to the director and deputy director (secondary education) on April 26.

The school also received a letter from district education officer Ratan Singh Yadav on Monday, which stated that the Education Board’s investigation had found the school at fault for increasing fees without following norms.

A parent said on the condition of anonymity that the school has extended the deadline for payment of fees to April 30 from April 25. “We will not pay the fees. They are trying to corner us, and are repeatedly asking about our wards’ details. But we will not back down till they bring the fees down,” he said.

When HT contacted Vidyashram school’s principal Pratima Sharma, she refused to comment.

Parents of children, studying at Jaipur School in Vidyadhar Nagar, are also protesting against fee hike. The school raised the fees by 22% and set April 15 as the last date of payment.

“We are protesting after already paying the fees. We raised our concern with the school administration, but they refused to take us seriously. On Monday, we wrote a letter to ADM North and DEO Yadav,” said a parent whose son studies in Class 10 at Jaipur School.

He said around 70-80 parents met the school authorities. “They told us that we will now reply to the officials, not to you.”

Citing seventh pay commission as the reason behind the fee hike, Jaipur School principal Rekha Narula said, “Our school is one of the few that followed the procedures of the Fee Regulation Act and did everything in accordance to it.”