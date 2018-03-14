Jaipur to host 8th Theatre Olympics

The city has geared up to grab the limelight as one of the co-hosts of the 8th Theatre Olympics, the largest international theatre festival to be held for the first time in India.

The Jaipur chapter of the Theatre Olympics, 2018, will be organised by the National School of Drama (NSD) under the aegis of Union ministry of culture in collaboration with the Ravindra Manch Society and state art and culture department.

Addressing a joint news conference here, NSD registrar Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, along with chief coordinator of the event Laique Hussain and Mamta Mathur, representative of the Ravindra Manch, said Jaipur will stage 15 plays on international, national and folk theatre forms between March 18 and April 1.

The 8th edition of the global theatre fest will cover 17 cities in India with more than 25,000 artists performing 450 shows, 600 ambience performances and 250 youth shows, they said.

“The 8th Theatre Olympics is a great opportunity to highlight the cultural heritage of Rajasthan,” said Mohanty.

“A number of folk art forms from the state have already been showcased during the festival. We hope that the international festival will give a boost to the folk and theatre performers in the state,” he said.

Hosting the fest was a great privilege for the Manch to be a part of the event and theatre lovers in Jaipur will enjoy the performances, said Mathur.

The desert state has a number of indigenous folk and theatrical art forms, most of which are popular among the people such as puppet dance, Kalbelia, Ghoomar among others.

Some of the folk art forms like Swaang, Gawri among others have been showcased during the theatre festival.

Jaipur will witness 15 plays over the fortnight, including six, especially invited plays as well as folk performances and international productions.

The event will host folk production like “Satya Harishchandra” (Choudhary Chajjan Singh), specially invited plays such as “Bali” (KS Rajendran), “Gokulmirgamana” (BV Karanth), and “Mirza Sahibaan” (GS Channi) among others.

The festival will culminate at Mumbai on April 8.