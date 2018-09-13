Junior engineer dies during office meeting in Rajasthan

A 32-year-old junior engineer (JE) of the Jaipur Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited died during a meeting at the office of Superintendent Engineer at Moti Jheel under Kotwali police station area in Bharatpur district on Wednesday.

The incident happened when meeting of the power department officials was in progress under JVVNL’s Bharatpur zone chief Madan Mohan Kurmi.

Suddenly, the JE, Yogesh Gupta, collapsed. His colleagues and other staff members rushed him to a private hospital and later to the Raj Bahadur Memorial Hospital (the district hospital), where doctors declared him dead.

Gupta, a native of Nadbai, was posted at Januthar under Deeg subdivision. He is survived by wife Manisha Gupta, a three-year-old son and an eight-month-old daughter. After being informed, the Kotwali police reached the spot. The body was kept in the hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Later, power department officials protested before the mortuary alleging excess work load. “All JEs are facing heavy work load and are under pressure,” alleged Bhupendra Singh, a JE and one of the protesters.

Another JE Fateh Singh said, “We face extra burden of work load and pressure of meetings. Department should consider to reduce work load from JEs to prevent such incidents.”

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 01:22 IST