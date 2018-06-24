Labourer digging well buried alive in Bharatpur

A labourer was buried alive in a 21-foot deep pit after loose earth collapsed on him while digging a well at Bamanbadi village in the district on Sunday, police said.

Ramphool Jatav, 38, was digging the well and his other colleagues were waiting outside when the walls of the dry well suddenly collapsed and he was buried under the earth, the police said.

Nasru Mev, a resident of Bamanbadi village, had hired labourers, including Jatav, to dig the well in his agriculture field.

After getting the information, a police team reached the spot and three JCB machines were called to rescue Jatav. He was pulled out after three hours and rushed to the community health center in Jurahara where doctors declared him dead.

Circle officer of Kaman police Rai Singh Beniwal said that deceased had three kids and was the sole bread earner in the family.

