e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Man kills wife, hangs her body from ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide

Man kills wife, hangs her body from ceiling fan to pass it off as suicide

Mukesh Erwal, who was arrested on Monday evening, had a strained relationship with his wife Santosh (30). They often fought with each other, they said.

jaipur Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Jaipur
(File photo)
         

A 32-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly killed his wife and tried to pass it off as suicide by hanging her body from a ceiling fan in their house in Rajasthan’s Kota district, police said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Erwal, who was arrested on Monday evening, had a strained relationship with his wife Santosh (30). They often fought with each other, they said.

Santosh was found hanging in her house in Karwad village under Itawa police station on Monday morning. Mukesh claimed she had committed suicide, Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Meena said.

However, the woman’s family members alleged that she was murdered by Mukesh. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman’s brother and an investigation launched, he said.

During questioning, Mukesh admitted to have murdered his wife. He hanged her body from the ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide, he added.

Following his admission of crime, Mukesh was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.

The accused was married to Santosh for 10 years. Their relationship had soured over the last few years. They often go into arguments and scuffles with each other. They have two children aged 8 and 5, he said.

The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday which sent him to jail under judicial custody, he said.

tags
top news
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
India vs Australia: Kohli, Rahul begin practice for Test series - WATCH
India vs Australia: Kohli, Rahul begin practice for Test series - WATCH
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In