More than 17,000 found sick during health screening in Jaipur

A three-day campaign launched by the health department in Jaipur to screen people for various diseases found more than 17,000 people suffering from one or other kind of illness. The campaign, ‘swasthya dal aapke dwar’ (health team at your doorstep), was carried out from February 26 to 28.

It may be mentioned that from January 1 to March 4 this year, Rajasthan reported 1,134 swine flu positive cases and 97 deaths; 742 cases of dengue and one death; 130 cases of malaria, and 108 cases of chikungunya.

The campaign report was submitted Monday.

Additional Director (Rural Health) Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur said that more than 1.69 lakh houses were visited during the campaign. He said screening was done in those areas, where maximum cases of swine flu and other diseases were reported.

The official said that while screening, 17,146 people were found sick suffering from fever, joint pain, influenza like illness symptoms. They were given medicines and advised to go for further diagnosis. Apart from houses, the team also visited 137 hostels and 263 schools.

Dr Mathur said while checking the houses, hostels and school, larvae were found in 3,481 water tanks and 235 coolers. People were made aware on how to keep the surroundings clean and not allow water to accumulate.

Additional chief secretary medical and health Veenu Gupta said such campaigns should be organised in other districts affected by seasonal diseases.

The campaign was organised with the help of district administration and Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC). The entire city was divided into different areas and door-to-door visit was done by the nursing students.