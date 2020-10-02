e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Political row over Rajasthan’s rape cases

Political row over Rajasthan’s rape cases

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Opposition was misleading people by drawing an analogy between the Baran and the Hathras cases.

jaipur Updated: Oct 02, 2020 01:47 IST
Sachin Saini and Aabshar H Quazi
Sachin Saini and Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Jaipur/Kota
         

A political row erupted on Thursday over cases of sexual assault in Rajasthan in the last 10 days, following the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress-led state government over incidents of gang-rape in Baran, Sikar, Ajmer and Jaipur, while the Congress, in defence, said it had taken quick action in all cases.

In Baran, two girls, 15 and 13, went missing on September 18 and their father filed a missing persons’ report at Mahila police station on September 19. The girls were found in Kota two days later with two minor boys, both aged 17. On Wednesday, the girls’ father told media outlets that his daughters were kidnapped and gang-raped in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer, after being intoxicated.

Baran SP Dr Ravi said the girls, in their statement before a magistrate, said they went with the boys for an outing. The medical examination of the girls was also conducted in which no evidence of sexual assault was found, he added. The family alleged police inaction in the case. The Baran Police denied the allegation.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Opposition was misleading people by drawing an analogy between the Baran and the Hathras cases. “Hathras gang rape incident is extremely condemnable… the incident of Baran is being compared with the Hathras incident which is very unfortunate. The girls in Baran in their statement under CrPC 164 provision have refused being raped and have stated of going on outing with the boys,” he wrote on Twitter.

In Sikar, a minor alleged on September 29 that two men had entered her house in January and sexually assaulted her, and also filmed the act. The girl said the accused drugged her father and that her mother had gone out. Two of the three accused had been arrested in the Sikar case, the police said.

BJP spokesperson and party law-maker Ramlal Sharma said, “The government has failed to curb such incidents. We demand that the state government immediately investigate these cases and present the challan in the court, and set up a special court to punish them,” said Sharma.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said the Congress government takes such incidents seriously.

tags
top news
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Rohit, Pollard, Bumrah star in MI’s 48-run win
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
‘Lawyers with license to practice here can represent Jadhav’, says Pak
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In