Political row over Rajasthan’s rape cases

jaipur

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 01:47 IST

A political row erupted on Thursday over cases of sexual assault in Rajasthan in the last 10 days, following the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress-led state government over incidents of gang-rape in Baran, Sikar, Ajmer and Jaipur, while the Congress, in defence, said it had taken quick action in all cases.

In Baran, two girls, 15 and 13, went missing on September 18 and their father filed a missing persons’ report at Mahila police station on September 19. The girls were found in Kota two days later with two minor boys, both aged 17. On Wednesday, the girls’ father told media outlets that his daughters were kidnapped and gang-raped in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer, after being intoxicated.

Baran SP Dr Ravi said the girls, in their statement before a magistrate, said they went with the boys for an outing. The medical examination of the girls was also conducted in which no evidence of sexual assault was found, he added. The family alleged police inaction in the case. The Baran Police denied the allegation.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the Opposition was misleading people by drawing an analogy between the Baran and the Hathras cases. “Hathras gang rape incident is extremely condemnable… the incident of Baran is being compared with the Hathras incident which is very unfortunate. The girls in Baran in their statement under CrPC 164 provision have refused being raped and have stated of going on outing with the boys,” he wrote on Twitter.

In Sikar, a minor alleged on September 29 that two men had entered her house in January and sexually assaulted her, and also filmed the act. The girl said the accused drugged her father and that her mother had gone out. Two of the three accused had been arrested in the Sikar case, the police said.

BJP spokesperson and party law-maker Ramlal Sharma said, “The government has failed to curb such incidents. We demand that the state government immediately investigate these cases and present the challan in the court, and set up a special court to punish them,” said Sharma.

Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma said the Congress government takes such incidents seriously.