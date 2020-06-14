e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan boy beaten, stripped naked on charges of stealing a goat

Rajasthan boy beaten, stripped naked on charges of stealing a goat

The incident was reported from Balgarh village where the three men accused the boy of stealing a goat and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him at around 10.30pm on Friday.

jaipur Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:03 IST
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The accused were arrested under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 34 (illegal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused were arrested under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 34 (illegal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).(HT photo)
         

A 16-year-old boy was brutally beaten, stripped naked and had his face blackened in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district by three men, who accused him of stealing a goat, police said on Sunday.

Lakshman Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station, said the incident was reported from Balgarh village where the three men accused the boy of stealing a goat and demanded Rs 1 lakh from him at around 10.30pm on Friday.

“When the victim denied that he had not stolen the goat, he was beaten by the accused. Later, he was stripped and his hairs were chopped off. When the victim reached home and his family members came to know about the incident he was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” said Singh.

Singh said that his family members informed the police on Saturday morning after which the victim’s statement was recorded.

The accused were arrested under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (hurting to extort money from sufferer) and 34 (illegal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Their allegation has not been found to be true so far. However, an investigation is on,” Singh said.

tags
top news
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
In ‘extremely productive’ meeting, Shah chalks out Covid-19 plan for Delhi
‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK
‘Fate of J&K will change’: In Rajnath Singh’s address, a hint on PoK
Live: Covid-19 could trigger diabetes in healthy people
Live: Covid-19 could trigger diabetes in healthy people
Centre to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi for Covid-19 patients: Amit Shah
Centre to provide 500 railway coaches to Delhi for Covid-19 patients: Amit Shah
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
‘Unacceptable’: HC raps Punjab police for using controversial term for Africans
‘Unacceptable’: HC raps Punjab police for using controversial term for Africans
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In