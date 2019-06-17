Rajasthan doctors join nationwide striking colleagues, boycott work

In order to express solidarity with the doctors who are agitating against an attack on their colleagues in West Bengal, the doctors of Rajasthan state branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and All Rajasthan In-Service Doctors Association (ARISDA) are on a 24-hour strike on Monday.

The statement released on Sunday by Rajasthan state branch of IMA read, “ As per instructions of IMA headquarter all doctors of Rajasthan will also keep our health care centres closed from 6 am of June 17 to June 18. All emergency services, however, will continue. No outpatient department (OPD) and general patients will be seen during this period.”

A press conference was also held by ARISDA in Pink City Press Club on Sunday in which they informed that they will observe June 17 as a protest day against increasing violence with doctors, referring to the recent incident in West Bengal in which a doctor was brutally attacked by a violent mob at the NRS Medical College, Kolkata.

ARISDA state president Dr Ajay Choudhary said, “ARISDA condemns the attack made by a mob in a hospital in West Bengal. We demand strict action against the accused and protection for doctors. Safety and security in hospitals have been a matter of great concern and need to be addressed.”

He added, “ARISDA has declared a zero-tolerance policy against violence on doctors and healthcare establishments.”

The members of ARISDA also demanded a national law against violence in hospitals to be brought in urgently providing a minimum of seven years imprisonment.

Choudhary said that on Monday, doctors of their association will boycott their work for 24 hours. However, they will continue to provide the emergency, medico-legal and post-mortem services.

Meanwhile, doctors of Jaipur formed a human chain at the Sawai Madn Singh (SMS) Hospital on Sunday morning to protest against the West Bengal incident. Dr Vijay Singh Choudhary, president of Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) said that members of Medical College Teachers Association, All Rajasthan In Service Doctors Association, Indian Medical Association , Jaipur Medical Association, Medical Practitioners Society, Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Society, Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors and UG medical students’ union participated in the human chain formation.

Resident doctors association in Bikaner also announced 24-hour boycott of medical services in Bikaner in solidarity with Kolkata medics. In a memorandum to the principal of Sardar Patel Medical College (SPMC), doctors of SPMC and the associated group of hospitals announced a 24-hour strike on Monday.

HS Kumar, principal, SPMC said, “The residents had declared the boycott of OPD including emergency medical services. The SPMC administration has asked senior doctors on duty to not to leave headquarter without prior permission.”

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 09:39 IST