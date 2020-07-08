Rajasthan gets 9 mn acre-foot Ravi, Beas water, highest in 5 years

jaipur

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:15 IST

Rajasthan received 9.051 million acre-foot (MAF) Ravi, Beas water this year, which is highest in last five years, said officials.

One acre-foot is equal to water in a football field with a depth of one foot.

The state receives its share of water from Ravi and Beas rivers through Rajasthan Feeder and Bikaner Canal. Rajasthan Feeder off-takes from Harike headworks in Punjab and provides water to Indira Gandhi Nahar Project (IGNP), which serves the command lying in western Rajasthan.

Ten districts, including major cities such as Jodhpur, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, are totally dependent on the IGNP for drinking water. The Bikaner canal off-takes from tail of Ferozepur feeder which in turns off-takes from Harike headworks and serves the command lying in Sriganganagar district.

Ravi-Beas water was allocated to Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and J&K by an interstate agreement signed on December 31, 1981. Rajasthan has been allocated 1.11 MAF pre-partition share and 8.60 MAF surplus water.

“As per the agreement, pre-partition share remains fixed but availability of surplus water varies every year. In case of any variation in availability of surplus water in any year, the share of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana is changed on pro-rata basis,” said water resources department secretary Naveen Mahajan.

He said Rajasthan has share of water in Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers through various interstate agreements. Western districts of Rajasthan are solely dependent on this water.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) regulates and distributes interstate water among the partner states.

At the 235th meeting of BBMB on July 7, Rajasthan raised the issue of short supply this year through the Bhakra Main Line (BML) via Haryana.

Mahajan, who is a member in the board from Rajasthan, said Rajasthan raised the matter of short supply by Haryana to Rajasthan through BML. Haryana also raised the matter of short supply and conveyed to the Board that Punjab was continuously giving short supply at Haryana Contact Point to the tune of 200 to 1000 cusecs.

“We told the Board that there was resentment in the farmers due to short and erratic supplies,” said the WRD secretary. “We requested the BBMB that if there was short supply, the water should be distributed proportionately between Rajasthan and Haryana.”

BBMB has divided year into two parts – filling period from May 21 to September 20, and depletion period from September 21 to May 20. Water accounts are maintained separately for each period.

Rajasthan requested the Board that during the current filling period Haryana has received 7.43% short supply; and it transferred shortage at an average of 37.15% to Rajasthan. It means whatever short supply has been received to Haryana, all has been passed to Rajasthan.

The BBMB chairman ordered setting up of a committee of chief engineers of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana to resolve this issue.