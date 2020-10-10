e-paper
Rajasthan panchayat polls phase 4: Over 38% voter turnout recorded till 12pm

Rajasthan panchayat polls: There are 30.56 lakh voters, including 15.97 lakh males and 14.59 lakh females, in 897 gram panchayats where voting is taking place.

jaipur Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Jaipur
Villagers stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan, at Udasar village in Bikaner district on Saturday.
Villagers stand in a queue to cast their votes, during the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan, at Udasar village in Bikaner district on Saturday. (PTI Photo )
         

Over 38 per cent voter turnout was recorded till noon in the fourth and last phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Saturday, an official said.

State Election Commission secretary Shyam Rajpurohit said 38.91 per cent voters exercised their franchise till 12 pm. The voting began at 7.30 am and is going on peacefully.

There are 30.56 lakh voters, including 15.97 lakh males and 14.59 lakh females, in 897 gram panchayats where voting is taking place.

He said the elections are being held according to the guidelines related to Covid-19.

A total of 4,629 candidates are in the fray for the post of sarpanch and 11,373 for the post of panch, he said, adding that 26 sarpanch and 3,714 panch have already been elected unopposed.

EVMs are being used for the polling to elect sarpanch while ballot papers are being used to elect panch.

The first phase voting took place on September 28, while the second phase was held on October 3. The third phase polling took place on October 6.

