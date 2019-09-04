SIT will submit report on Pehlu Khan case ‘very soon’: Ashok Gehlot

jaipur

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 20:52 IST

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday the special investigation team (SIT) formed to investigate lapses in the original probe in the Pehlu Khan case will submit its report “very soon”.

The SIT was formed by the state government on August 16 to look into lapses in the investigation that led to the acquittal of the six men accused in the case on August 14 by a court in Alwar. The court had given them “benefit of the doubt” even as it pointed out glaring problems with the way the probe was conducted.

Also read: Forensics cleared Pehlu clips, police versions raised doubts

“The investigation by the police in the previous government was done in such a way that the accused were acquitted, which became a national issue and because of which the state’s image was maligned,” said Gehlot.

Also read: Flawed probe laid ground for acquittal in Pehlu Khan case: Lawyers

The chief minister was addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Jaipur after a quarterly review meeting with the superintendents of police and inspector generals on the law and order situation in Rajasthan.

“To deal with such heinous crimes, a monitoring cell would be constituted and two law officers would be appointed who will monitor the case investigation till the court gives its decision,” Ashok Gehlot said.

The state government decided to file an appeal against the decision in the Rajasthan high court after the court of additional district judge in Alwar acquitted the six men charged with murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, damage to property and theft.

Khan was attacked on the Delhi-Jaipur highway near Behror in Alwar district on April 1, 2017, on the suspicion of cow smuggling when he was transporting cattle bought from a weekly market in Jaipur to his home in Nuh with his two sons. He died in hospital two days later on April 3.

Also read: Lost faith in the law, verdict shattered our hopes: Pehlu Khan’s family

On rising incidents of communal tension in the state, Gehlot said, “We are concerned about such instances. The poor and backward classes are the victim of conspiracies of a few people. The anti-social elements will not be spared.”

He said the government’s aim is to provide sensitive, transparent and answerable administration to the people. “We want this message to be delivered till the constable level,” he added.

“We want the police’s morale to remain high and the rule of law should be established, but at the same time, the behaviour of police should be sensitive. At any cost communal harmony should not be disturbed,” he said.

Gehlot also warned police officials that strict action would be taken against those accused of corruption no matter how senior the officer is.

“It has been observed that the annual confidential report of incapable and performing officers is the same. We will not tolerate this merciful attitude from now onwards. Anybody who will perform well would be appreciated and incapable officers would be punished,” Gehlot said.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 20:51 IST