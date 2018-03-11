The rise and rise of Kirori Lal Meena: Doctor, RSS man, community patriarch
Meena lost his maiden election by a narrow margin, but was made district president of BJP's Sawai Madhopur unit in 1981
Born into a family of farmers in 1951, in Khohra Mulla village of Rajasthan’s Dausa district, Kirori Lal Meena, is a qualified doctor. An MBBS graduate from SP Medical College, Bikaner, Meena practiced medicine for two years before getting associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
He later came in touch with former Rajasthan chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who persuaded him to contest the assembly elections in1980. Meena lost his maiden election by a narrow margin, but was made district president of party’s Sawai Madhopur unit in 1981.
Subsequently, Meena held a number of posts in the party and became an MLA in 1985. A year later, he was elected state president of BJYM, and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in 1989. During 2003-2008 BJP government in Rajasthan led by Vasundhara Raje, Meena was made a cabinet minister and held the portfolio of food and civil supplies. He left BJP in 2008 after differences with Raje over quota following Gujjar-Meena clashes.
The political journey
1981-84 District president, BJP, Sawai Madhopur
1985-86 State secretary, Rajasthan BJP
1985-89 Member, Rajasthan assembly
1986-88 State president, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Rajasthan
1989 Elected to 9th Lok Sabha
1993-97 State president, BJP’s ST Front
1993-98 Member, Rajasthan assembly
1995-98 District pramukh, district council Dausa
1998-2000 National vice-president, BJP’s ST Front
1998-2003 Member, Rajasthan assembly
2003-2008 member, Rajasthan assembly; Cabinet minister
2007- 2008 Chairman, estimate committee (B) in state assembly
2008: Quits BJP
2008-2009: Independent member, Rajasthan assembly
2009 Elected to 15th Lok Sabha (Independent)
2013 Joins the NPP, becomes its state convener.
2013 Elected to Rajasthan assembly along with wife, two other party leaders
2018 Rejoins BJP with two party MLAs, rewarded with RS seat