The rise and rise of Kirori Lal Meena: Doctor, RSS man, community patriarch

Born into a family of farmers in 1951, in Khohra Mulla village of Rajasthan’s Dausa district, Kirori Lal Meena, is a qualified doctor. An MBBS graduate from SP Medical College, Bikaner, Meena practiced medicine for two years before getting associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He later came in touch with former Rajasthan chief minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat who persuaded him to contest the assembly elections in1980. Meena lost his maiden election by a narrow margin, but was made district president of party’s Sawai Madhopur unit in 1981.

Subsequently, Meena held a number of posts in the party and became an MLA in 1985. A year later, he was elected state president of BJYM, and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in 1989. During 2003-2008 BJP government in Rajasthan led by Vasundhara Raje, Meena was made a cabinet minister and held the portfolio of food and civil supplies. He left BJP in 2008 after differences with Raje over quota following Gujjar-Meena clashes.

The political journey

1981-84 District president, BJP, Sawai Madhopur

1985-86 State secretary, Rajasthan BJP

1985-89 Member, Rajasthan assembly

1986-88 State president, Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Rajasthan

1989 Elected to 9th Lok Sabha

1993-97 State president, BJP’s ST Front

1993-98 Member, Rajasthan assembly

1995-98 District pramukh, district council Dausa

1998-2000 National vice-president, BJP’s ST Front

1998-2003 Member, Rajasthan assembly

2003-2008 member, Rajasthan assembly; Cabinet minister

2007- 2008 Chairman, estimate committee (B) in state assembly

2008: Quits BJP

2008-2009: Independent member, Rajasthan assembly

2009 Elected to 15th Lok Sabha (Independent)

2013 Joins the NPP, becomes its state convener.

2013 Elected to Rajasthan assembly along with wife, two other party leaders

2018 Rejoins BJP with two party MLAs, rewarded with RS seat