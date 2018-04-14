Two days after inauguration, Kota-Delhi flights withdrawn 

Flights between Kota and Delhi that was inaugurated a couple of day back from the Kota airport, have been stopped, following objections raised by the airport authorities over mandatory clearances for operating commercials flights.

Low-cost carrier, Supreme Airlines had started operating flights between Kota and Delhi from April 11, using a nine-seat fixed wing craft.

The Kota airport administration and the private airlines operator are accusing each other for the discontinuing of the flights.

Asked about the reason for discontinuing the services, Kota airport officer Lokesh Nirwan, said the private airlines company--Supreme Airlines--was asked by the airport authorities to submit the mandatory clearances from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for operating flights between Kota and Delhi.

“The AAI has barred the private airlines company from operating its flights from the Kota airport as it does not have the mandatory clearance from the DGCA and the AAI for operating flights,” he said.

He further said that the flights of the nine-seater aircraft were started after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Supreme Airlines.

Besides discontinuing the Kota-Delhi flights, the flights between Kota and Jaipur, which were started in August last year and in operation until now, too have also been discontinued, he said.

Flight between Jaipur and Kota have been operating since August last year until now as the low- cost carrier had obtained a non schedule operation permit but when the company started operating flights between Kota and Delhi, without obtaining the mandatory clearances from the AAI and the DGCA, the AAI instructed the Kota airport authorities to disallow the flight operator to continue operating its flights, he said.

Asked about the reason of discontinuing the Kota-Delhi flights, general manager of Supreme Airlines Bhagwat Prasad said: “If our airlines did not have the necessary clearances for operating flights, then how were we allowed to operate the nine-seater aircraft flights between Kota and Jaipur from August last year until now?”

Prasad further said that Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje wants air connectivity between smaller cities in the state to ensure that people can avail low-cost air travel so it is unfair that the Kota airport authority has suddenly sent us a mail on Friday to stop operating the flights.

He, however, said that Supreme Airlines is trying to obtain the mandatory clearances from the DGCA and the AAI to resume operating the flights between Kota and Jaipur and between Kota and Delhi as early as possible.

Prasad further said that the low cost airlines had to disembark passengers at Delhi who had completed boarding formalities, following the cancellation of the flight by the Kota airport authority.