Udaipur City declared containment zone after Covid-19 cases climb past 100

Updated: May 09, 2020 22:07 IST

Udaipur city was declared a containment zone on Saturday after the number of Covid-19 cases jumped to 103 there.

District collector Anandhi declared the municipal corporation area of Udaipur a containment zone, placing the city under strict curfew and imposing stringent restrictions on movement of people.

The city of lakes, as Udaipur is known, has emerged as a new hotspot of coronavirus in Rajasthan with over 80 cases reported in the last two days after a home guard constable tested positive on Wednesday.

Till May 7, Udaipur had 20 corona positive cases and of these, 13 had recovered. However on May 8, in a sudden spurt, 59 more cases were reported.

Udaipur’s chief medical and health officer (CHMO) Dr Dinesh Kharadi said the cases came to light after sampling was done in some localities on Wednesday evening following a 30-year-old constable with the Home Guard living in Kanji ka Hatta area of the city testing positive for Covid-19. A day later, four members of his family including his wife, mother and father, cousin and two neighbours also tested positive.

Since then there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases in the locality. Most of those infected are sanitation workers and the municipal corporation has given a two day leave to all sanitation staff as a precautionary measure.

Dr Kharadi added that screening and survey of people is on and infected areas in the city are being sanitised. He said that since the super specialty wing of city’s RNT medical college which is ear-marked for Covid-19 patients is full, so new patients are being taken to other medical colleges.

The CMHO said that since around 50 of the infected people were detected early on and isolated, so the chances are high that they will recover soon and it has lessened the possibility of them passing on the infection to others.

On Saturday, another 23 cases were reported from the city. A pregnant woman who delivered in the morning was found to be corona positive. The entire staff at the Zenana hospital in the city was quarantined and the baby’s sample taken to test for Covid-19.

District collector Anandhi said that after the municipal corporation area of Udaipur was declared a containment zone, all offices and establishments have been shut down. No one will be able to move out between 7 am and 7 pm without a pass. She said relaxations that were given under the modified lockdown have been suspended.

She said that curfew has been imposed in 10 police station areas in the city. Containment zones have been made in 1 km and 3 km radius of the area where the home guard constable and his family live and movement of people has been stopped.

Meanwhile, with 76 fresh coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, Rajasthan’s total infection count climbed to 3,655. The state has so far reported 103 deaths, reports PTI.