Verdict in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts case to be announced on Wednesday

jaipur

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 09:30 IST

It was a Tuesday, busy day at two Hanuman temples at two entry points to the walled city – Sanganeri Gate and Chandpole. The markets were abuzz with activity on the summer evening in May 2008 when around 7.20pm, a loud explosion near the iconic Hawa Mahal threw life out of gear. People began running.

In less than five minutes, there was another blast. Before anyone could understand that the 280-year-old city had been rocked by a terror attack, seven more blasts ripped through the walled city. Seventy-one people were killed, most in the blasts near the Hanuman temples. In two blasts outside the Chandpole temple, 25 people were killed, and 17 died outside Sanganeri Gate temple.

Nine blasts at eight locations. When it dawned upon the police that there has been a serial bomb blast in Jaipur, streets were strewn with twisted debris, mangled vehicles and blood.

Thirteen men, all in their 20s, were charged with waging war against the nation, murder and conspiracy. Five of them were arrested and are in Jaipur Central Jail; three others are in Tihar Jail because they are accused in other serial blasts of 2008; two got killed in Batla House encounter in Delhi in September 2008; and three are absconding.

The trial in the case began in December 2008. Eleven years later, on December 18, a special court in Jaipur will pronounce verdict in the case.

Before the judgment day, here’s a recall of the case on the basis of police investigation.

The eight locations – Manak Chowk police station, Badi Chaupad, Kotwali police station, Tripoliya Bazar, Chandpole Hanuman temple, National Handloom in Jauhari Bazar, Chhoti Chaupad and Sanganeri Gate Hanuman temple – are within 2-km radius.

According to charge sheet filed by the special investigation team (SIT), the nine bombs were detonated between 7.20pm and 7.45pm. The bombs were strapped to bicycles, contained ammonium nitrate with ball bearings, and were wired to timing devices. They were packed with metal splinters or ball bearings to maximize damage in crowded areas, the charge sheet said. Mahendra Choudhary, one of the investigating officers (IO), said a day after the blast, Indian Mujahideen emailed video clips of a bicycle strapped with explosive to two Delhi-based media organizations, and claimed responsibility for the blasts.

“We found that the emails were sent by Shahbaz Hussain alias Shahbaz Ahmed alias Shanu from a cyber café in Sahibabad of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh. He was a member of the banned terrorist organization, Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). He was the first arrest,” the police officer said.

The Rajasthan government set up the anti-terror squad (ATS), which took over the investigation from SIT. The second arrest was on December 10, 2008, when Mohammad Saif was brought on production warrant. Saif is also an accused in the July 2006 Ahmedabad bomb blast and September 2008 Delhi blast.

According to a statement of second IO, Satyendra Singh Ranawat, on March 12, 2019, Saif told the special cell of Delhi police that he, along with Mohammad Atif Ameen, Chhota Sajid, Bada Sajid, Mohammad Sarvar, Salman, Saif-ur-Rahman, Khalid, Mirza Shadab Baig, Junaid and others purchased cycles from the Jaipur walled city and school bags from Delhi and planted 10 bombs at nine locations. However, one blast was diffused before it could go off. “Saif told us that he and his group came to Jaipur on May 11 for recce of the spots where bombs were kept,” Ranawat said in his statement. The charge sheet said the accused came to Jaipur on a private bus and arrived around 2.30pm. After lunch, they went into different directions on auto-rickshaws. After the recce, they returned to Delhi by train.

Police investigation found that Saif and aides lived in Batla House as tenant.

Mohammad Atif Ameen was their leader.

They prepared the bombs there on May 12, 2008. Shrapnel was bought from a company in Chandni Chowk citing science project work.

The prosecution counsel, Shrichand, said, “The court has reserved its judgment and is expected to be announced on December 18.”

Packer Farrukh, who represented the accused, said the police did not have evidence to prove the accused guilty.