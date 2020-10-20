John lands in Lucknow for ‘Satyameva Jayate-2’

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:12 IST

‘Dhoom’ star John Abraham landed in Lucknow on Tuesday morning to shoot for Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate-2’. This being John’s second movie to be shot in the state capital after ‘Batla House’ that was directed by Nikkhil Advani, who happens to be one of the producers for this project.

Dressed in black track pant and matching tee, cap and mask, the actor reached a day ahead of the shoot that is expected to continue for over two months. Film’s female protagonist Divya Kumar Khosla too reached city later in the evening.

The shooting will begin at a heritage school from Wednesday. The film also stars, actor Manoj Bajpai who was also part of the first installment. The rest of the cast includes Anup Soni, Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Daya Shankar Singh and Shaad Randhawa. Lucknowite and Big Boss fame Santosh Shukla will also be seen playing a negative role in the film.

Last week, both Milap and Nikkhil met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath here in wake of Film City being announced by state government in Noida. “He (CM) was most welcoming and assured us all the support. Great to see such encouragement for our Film industry!” posted Milaap on his Instagram.

A source close to the crew said, “We will be shooting all over the city in schools, heritage buildings, havelis as well as in the district of Malihabad. We have some outdoor portions that will be shot on city roads. It’s a long schedule of two and half months.” A part of the film will also be shot in Mumbai later. Before lockdown the film was scheduled to be shot in Mumbai but the director developed the script and then set it Lucknow.