BJP MLAs ask Yeddyurappa to withdraw cases against Hindu activists

Days after chief minister BS Yeddyurappa scrapped the birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, two MLAs have separately urged him to drop cases filed against over 2,000 Hindu activists since 2014. The MLAs are KG Bopaiah and Roopali Naik.

In his letter, Bopaiah has petitioned the chief minister to order the withdrawal of cases against Hindu activists charged for protesting against Tipu Jayanti. The BJP and the Sangh parivar consider the 18th century ruler of Mysore a tyrant who has killed many Hindus and forced many to convert to Islam. Scholars have questioned this assumption.

In 2015, the Sangh had opposed former CM Siddaramaiah’s move to start Tipu Jayanti celebrations. Severe protests had then erupted across the state, especially in Kodagu district where one person died. In his letter, Bopaiah said, “Innocent people were made a target and cases were filed against them. They have faced a lot of hardship as a result. Hence, I appeal to you to take this up in the next meeting of the Cabinet and begin the process of withdrawing these cases.”

Naik has written to the CM in relation to protests that erupted in Uttara Kannada district after the body of 19-year-old Paresh Mestha was found in a lake in Honnavar town in December 2017. BJP leaders had then alleged that Mestha was killed by “jihadi elements”.

The police superintendents of Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts said they had not received orders on this matter. S Selvakumar, secretary to CM, said: “I am aware that some letters have been written, but I am not aware if any orders have been passed.”

Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, who was the state home minister at the time of the Paresh Mestha case, said: “Those who were involved in arson and violence should be punished. All governments must act in a non-partisan manner.”

