Husband and wife in fight for gram panchayat seat in Karnataka

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:49 IST

In an interesting contest, a married couple is contesting against each other for a gram panchayat position in the upcoming polls in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. The two-phase gram panchayat polls are slated with voting scheduled on December 22 and 27. The results will be declared on December 30.

In Kodagu district’s Hoskote gram panchayat in Kambibana village, Kishore and his wife Shrija are contesting against each other. Interestingly, they campaign jointly while meeting with villagers and appealing to vote for them. Shrija told local media that while they are a couple within their home, they are contesting as individuals against each other.

Kishore said he would be happy irrespective of who wins the polls. He said the aim of the elected individual would be to solve the issues faced by the village and provide amenities like better road connectivity, greater bus services and improving telecom reception in the area. The gram panchayat polls are held without any party affiliation.

The villagers, however, are in a fix, not able to decide who to vote for as the couple jointly campaigns and appeals for votes. Nine other candidates are in the fray for the same seat which goes to polls in the first phase on December 22.