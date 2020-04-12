e-paper
KCCI wants Dakshina Kannada out of Covid-19 red zone list

The district administration has taken the correct steps and the people have maintained social distance and other measures as directed by the authorities.

karnataka Updated: Apr 12, 2020 12:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mangaluru
Social health activists visits the sealed residential areas to create awareness on COVID-19 at Padarayanapura amid coronavirus pandemic, in Bengaluru on Friday.(ANI)
         

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has urged the state government to exclude Dakshina Kannada district from the Covid-19 red zone list.

In a letter to Jawaid Akhtar, additional chief secretary to the government in charge of health and family welfare, KCCI president Isaac Vaz said the district is tackling the pandemic well and no fresh case has been reported in the last few days.

Six of the 12 infected persons have been cured and discharged from hospital.

The condition of the remaining patients in hospital are stable and they are showing signs of recovery, he said.

The district administration has taken the correct steps and the people have maintained social distance and other measures as directed by the authorities.

In view of this, the government should take steps to exclude DK district out of the hot spot list as the people in the region are currently facing hardship with loss of work to earn money, the letter said.

