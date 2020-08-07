e-paper
Massive landslide in Kerala's Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped

Massive landslide in Kerala’s Munnar, several tea estate workers feared trapped

Rescue officials are yet to reach the site of the accident as some roads washed off in the floods caused by the landslide.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 10:32 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times
Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala on August 9, 2019.
Rescuers help people to cross a flooded area after a landslide caused by torrential monsoon rains in Meppadi in Wayanad district of Kerala on August 9, 2019.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
         

Many tea estate workers are feared trapped in Kerala’s Munnar after a massive landslide. The area has been witnessing torrential rains for the last three days.

According to local authorities, the incident in Idukki district happened in the early hours of Friday. The area is totally cut off.

Rescue officials are yet to reach the site of the accident as some roads washed off in the floods caused by the landslide. “The situation is really serious,” Revenue minister E Chandrasekaran said.

More details are awaited.

