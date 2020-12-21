e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Tracing source of shigella infection: Kerala govt

Tracing source of shigella infection: Kerala govt

District medical officer V Jayashree said at least 150 people attended the medical camp organised by the government in the last two days. She said experts are trying to trace the root cause of infection. The health department also said only six people were confirmed to have been infected so far and 26 others are suspected cases.

kerala Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 07:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said samples of water and food were collected and sent for detailed lab examination.
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said samples of water and food were collected and sent for detailed lab examination. (ANI file photo)
         

The state health department in Kerala said that experts are at work to find out the source of shigella infection and that there is no need to panic, a day after an 11-year-old boy died in Kozhikode’s Mayanad area due to the bacterial infection, and hospitalisation of many others with symptoms on Sunday.

District medical officer V Jayashree said at least 150 people attended the medical camp organised by the government in the last two days. She said experts are trying to trace the root cause of infection. The health department also said only six people were confirmed to have been infected so far and 26 others are suspected cases.

State health minister KK Shailaja said, “We have started inspection of all houses in the affected areas. Initial reports do suggest water contamination led to the infection. We have asked people to drink only boiled water and maintain strict personal hygiene.” She said samples of water and food were collected and sent for detailed lab examination.

According to experts, shigella bacteria triggers infection called shigellosis. Diarrhoea, often containing blood or mucus in stool, stomach pain, cramp, fever and vomiting are main symptoms. An infected person shows minor symptoms in a day to two, but it may take a week or so to show acute symptoms. Children under 10 are most susceptible to the infection.

tags
top news
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
They have turned our lives upside down: Singhu village on farm laws, stir
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi
Our investment plans on track, Indian economy has strength to bounce back: Saudi
LIVE: Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant
LIVE: Canada says to halt entry of UK flights over virus variant
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In