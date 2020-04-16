e-paper
Home / Kolkata / 3 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, total fatalities rise to 10

3 more die of Covid-19 in West Bengal, total fatalities rise to 10

Twenty four new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the state during the period.

kolkata Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
A notice on 'no entry of outsiders' is seen outside a street in Kolkata.
A notice on 'no entry of outsiders' is seen outside a street in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of fatalities to 10, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday.

Twenty four new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the state during the period, he said.

The total number of cases in West Bengal now stands at 188, while the Union Health Ministry has put the figure at 231.

