Actor Soumitra Chatterjee in critical state

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s condition deteriorated fast on Friday with his neurological function in its worst state since admission on October 6, doctors treating him at a private hospital in south Kolkata said in the evening.

“The situation is not that good. His condition has deteriorated. The neurological condition is the worst since his admission. The GCS count is around five. An EEG examination showed very little activity in the brain. There were no convulsions though. His heartbeat rate was very high but it has now been controlled. His blood pressure was also high. For the first time his oxygen requirement has gone up,” said Dr Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee.

“Chatterjee’s kidney functions are not good and he is on dialysis. The coagulation function is the only good part in this entire scenario. But overall it seems that the situation will not be good in the coming 24 hours. For the first time we are expecting an unfavourable outcome. We are giving our best but it seems our best may not be adequate for the recovery of Chatterjee,” said Dr Kar.

The 85-year-old actor underwent his first plasmapheresis procedure on Thursday. Late on Thursday night, the doctors said that he was running fever but was stable. Chatterjee, who was infected by the coronavirus, is suffering from Covid encephalopathy. He is in a drowsy state for the past two weeks.

Plasmapheresis is a process in which the plasma is separated from the blood cells for two purposes. The plasma is either replaced or treated and injected back into the body.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner was hospitalised on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Chatterjee tested negative on October 14 but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy. As a result, Chatterjee’s condition drastically deteriorated over the past two weeks.

On Thursday night, Dr Kar said that the plasmapheresis went off well but the actor had fever which was the reason for the deterioration in his condition. The fever could be due to the multiple transfusions which are required for plasmapheresis, said the doctor.

Earlier this week, the actor’s kidney functions took a toll. He was put on alternated dialysis to improve the renal function. The doctors subsequently decided to go for plasmapheresis and tracheostomy.

Tracheostomy is a medical procedure that involves creating an opening in the neck to place a tube inside a patient’s windpipe to ease breathing.

On November 2, the doctors conducted a vascular surgery and successfully stopped an internal bleeding which was leading to loss of haemoglobin.