Home / Kolkata / Bengal man kills three in their sleep, bystander

Bengal man kills three in their sleep, bystander

The man, locals told the police, had been abandoned by his family and was given shelter by the labourers who worked at the shop

kolkata Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A man allegedly clubbed three labourers who worked at a licensed country liquor shop to death in their sleep at Jamuria in West Bengal’s West Burdwan district late Thursday night. The family of the accused man owns the shop. He also killed a fourth person, who was a bystander.

The man, locals told the police, had been abandoned by his family because he was mentally challenged and was given shelter by the labourers who worked at the shop. He used to sleep inside the premises at night.

“The accused man hit the three labourers on their heads with a heavy stick when they were asleep. An elderly man who was passing by saw the incident. The accused chased the old man and killed him too. We are gathering more details,” an officer of the Jamuria police station said on condition of anonymity.

“We have arrested the accused. He is making incoherent statements. He has to undergo medical examination. Police cannot ascertain his mental condition,” the officer added.

