Bengal announces complete lockdown from Monday evening till March 27

kolkata

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 22:39 IST

People across West Bengal on Sunday responded overwhelmingly to the Janta Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the state government announced a complete lockdown in Kolkata and parts or whole of 22 other districts from 5 pm on Monday till midnight of March 27 calling it “complete safety restriction” enforced to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Till Sunday, four people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengal. The patients are residents of Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district.

The state government issued a circular on Sunday afternoon. It banned any gathering of more than seven people. The restrictions were issued under the West Bengal Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 which has been framed exercising sections 2,3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas district, where people have so far been detected with Covid-19, will be completely locked down along with the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, Nadia, North Dinajpur, West Burdwan, Howrah and all municipal towns in Birbhum district.

All public transport, taxis, auto-rickshaws, shops, commercial establishments, factories and warehouses have been included in the order. Only vehicles carrying people from hospitals, railway stations, bus terminus and airports and vehicles carrying essential goods have been exempted from the restriction. Also exempted from the restriction are courts, police, armed forces, electricity supply, medical stores, telecom, internet, banks, petrol pumps, LPG agencies, grocery stories, supply of milk, print and electronic media and factories manufacturing essential goods.

The towns of Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong, Siliguri, South Dinajpur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur, Barjora, Midnapore, Kharagpur, Ghatal, Jhargram, Haldia, Digha, Kolaghat, Contai, Hooghly, Serampore, Chandannagar, Konnagar, Arambagh, Uttarpara, Diamond Harbour, Canning, Sonarpur, Baruipur, Bhangar, Budge Budge, Maheshtala have been included in the restriction