Home / Kolkata / Bengal governor urges CM to ‘unshackle political caging of state admin, police’

Bengal governor urges CM to ‘unshackle political caging of state admin, police’

"Urge Chief Minister to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION. Law and order alarming-with reports of the free run to illegal 'bomb making'. UNFORTUNATE- Police and administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock the door of opposition," Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted.

kolkata Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:19 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kolkata
The Governor added that in West Bengal the unlawful conduct of bureaucracy is an open secret, and the essence of democracy is being shredded in the state.
The Governor added that in West Bengal the unlawful conduct of bureaucracy is an open secret, and the essence of democracy is being shredded in the state.
         

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that he has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “unshackle political caging/chaining” of police and administration.

“Urge Chief Minister to unshackle political caging/chaining of POLICE and ADMINISTRATION. Law and order alarming-with reports of the free run to illegal ‘bomb making’. UNFORTUNATE- Police and administration ever at door of ruling party-in readiness to knock the door of opposition,” Dhanakar tweeted.

He further said that public servants are not political workers, and if they behave like one, then it is against the democratic value of the Indian constitution.

“This is a staggering blow to ‘rule of law’ and democracy. This menacing stance of police and administration would generate consequences. Politically committed police and administration-death knell of democracy. Public servants are not political workers,” Dhankhar said.

The governor added that in West Bengal the unlawful conduct of bureaucracy is an open secret, and the essence of democracy is being shredded in the state.”Never thought IAS /IPS could so capitulate and be in ‘crawl’ unlawful mode-blatantly unmindful of conduct rules. Their actions are OPEN SECRET. Democratic essence shredded. Why be a party to this and crucify democratic values!”

Earlier on August 22, Dhankar raised questions on the team that was investigating the pandemic purchase scam and accused them of covering up the “massive irregularities” in the matter.

He said, “PANDEMIC PURCHASE SCAM COVER-UP- GETTING MURKIER What kind of probe it is! Post facto ratification of massive irregularities by subordinates would be SHAM. IRONICAL-Those who need to b investigated are probing to report to those who need to be accountable!”

