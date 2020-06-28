e-paper
Durga Puja committees of Kolkata, London to conduct webinar on Covid-19 impact

Durga Puja committees of Kolkata, London to conduct webinar on Covid-19 impact

“The discussion will be on how to help people like priests, ‘dhakis’, idol-makers and pandal designers who are economically dependent on Durga Puja,” member of one of the committees said.

kolkata Updated: Jun 28, 2020 09:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
A glimpse of how the Durga Puja was celebrated in Delhi in 2017.
A glimpse of how the Durga Puja was celebrated in Delhi in 2017.
         

Representatives of some Durga Puja Committees from Kolkata and London Sharad Utsav will take part in a webinar in mid-July to discuss the impact of Covid-19 on the five-day festival.

Subir Das of Bengal Heritage Foundation said, “The webinar will be conducted in mid-July.”

“The discussion will be on how to help people like priests, ‘dhakis’, idol-makers and pandal designers who are economically dependent on Durga Puja,” he added.

Durga Puja is a major festival celebrated in West Bengal and other parts of the country and is held in the last five days of Navaratri.

This year, Durga Puja will be held between October 22-26.

