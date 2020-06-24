e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Elephant calf electrocuted to death in Bengal

Elephant calf electrocuted to death in Bengal

The incident happened when a herd of pachyderms entered a betel nut grove.

kolkata Updated: Jun 24, 2020 14:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Alipurduar
An animal keeper feeds milk to a female elephant calf.
An animal keeper feeds milk to a female elephant calf. (PTI/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

An elephant calf was electrocuted to death in a village adjoining the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Wednesday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred in the morning when a herd of elephants entered a betel nut grove in Purba Madarihat village and started vandalising it, they said.

One of the trees fell on power supply lines and a wire got snapped. The elephant calf came in contact with it and died on the spot, the officials said.

The villagers chased away the herd back to the forest, averting more deaths of elephants as the pachyderms could have got electrocuted while trying to rescue the calf, they added.

tags
top news
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt ‘unlocked’ Covid-19 epidemic, petrol-diesel rates’: Rahul Gandhi
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Diplomatic border talks today to spell out steps to India-China disengagement
Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks scrapping of new Covid-19 SOPs
Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, seeks scrapping of new Covid-19 SOPs
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In visit to forward areas in eastern Ladakh, Army chief commends troops for high morale
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
In Delhi govt’s revised Covid-19 plan, house-to-house screening by July 6
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Patanjali didn’t mention Covid-19 drug in license application: Uttarakhand official
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In