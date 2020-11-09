e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / ‘Mend your ways or be ready to lose your limbs’: Bengal BJP chief’s warning to TMC workers

‘Mend your ways or be ready to lose your limbs’: Bengal BJP chief’s warning to TMC workers

“In the first Cabinet meeting only, we will decide to withdraw every false political case, not only against the BJP workers, but also against the CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders who were punished to stop them from joining the BJP,” Dilip Ghosh said while addressing a meeting in Haldia.

kolkata Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 07:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
East Medinipur
Further warning the “anti-social elements” in the ruling party to mend their ways, he added that the next Assembly election in the state will be conducted under the watch of the central forces.
Further warning the “anti-social elements” in the ruling party to mend their ways, he added that the next Assembly election in the state will be conducted under the watch of the central forces.(PTI Photo)
         

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday promised to withdraw “false cases against political leaders” across the party spectrum if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal after the next year’s Assembly election.

“In the first Cabinet meeting only, we will decide to withdraw every false political case, not only against the BJP workers, but also against the CPI(M), Congress, and even TMC leaders who were punished to stop them from joining the BJP,” Ghosh said while addressing a meeting in Haldia.

He even lured the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers to his party fold, saying that they would be continued to be mistreated like this if they don’t leave the TMC.

Further warning the “anti-social elements” in the ruling party to mend their ways, he added that the next Assembly election in the state will be conducted under the watch of the central forces.

“We want to establish a democratic rule here. So the next elections will not be monitored by didi’s (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) police but that of dada’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). State police in Khaki dress will sit faraway chewing tobacco,” he quipped.

He further warned the TMC workers “who haven’t mend their ways so far” to do so, otherwise, they lose their life, not just limbs. “Mend your ways within six months or be ready to lose your limbs and life in worse cases,” he threatened the ruling party workers.

Citing the example of Bihar, where the Assembly elections just concluded, he said during RJD chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s rule, there was a “jungle raj (rule of jungle)”, which changed to “democracy” during the NDA rule of the JD(U)-BJP coalition.

“In Lalu raj, jungle raj prevailed in Bihar. People were murdered. In the NDA’s rule, we established democracy. Now there are no bombing and firing, no lathi charge or stone-pelting. This is called BJP’s raj (rule),” said Ghosh.

West Bengal is slated to go for Assembly polls next year.

tags
top news
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
Donald Trump-to-Joe Biden handoff stalls as president rejects outcome
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
‘Bankable’ Nitish’s poll appeal now under cloud
Stir to save Mollem rages on in Goa
Stir to save Mollem rages on in Goa
US becomes first nation to cross 10 million Covid-19 cases
US becomes first nation to cross 10 million Covid-19 cases
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
Shrouded in haze, Delhi gasps for breath
Shrouded in haze, Delhi gasps for breath
Joe Biden’s long history with China is unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Joe Biden’s long history with China is unlikely to mend Trump-era rift
Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of IPL 2020
Lara names six most impressive young Indian batsmen of IPL 2020
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In