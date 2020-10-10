Kolkata Metro to introduce extra trains, run for more hours from October 12

kolkata

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 10:51 IST

With the rush of passengers increasing during the festive season, the Kolkata Metro plans to introduce extra trains and stretch the timings of their operations from Monday.

Instead of 122 trains, the Metro will now run 146 trains at an interval of eight minutes. The services will start from 8 am and continue till 9:30 pm from Friday to Saturday. The last trains will leave their stations at 8:30 pm instead of 8:00 pm.

Services on Sundays will also be extended from October 18. Instead of 58 trains, there would be 64 trains on Sundays from 10:10 am to 9:30 pm. Each train carries around 400 passengers.

Metro services resumed operations from September 14 over five months after they were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. From October 4, the services have been available on Sundays.

The Kolkata Metro is the city’s lifeline and connects some of the major shopping destinations. With less than a fortnight left for the Durga Puja, the passenger count has been steadily increasing.

While around 50,000 passengers normally take the Metro every day. On Friday, over 71,000 commuters availed the Metro services.