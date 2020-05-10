Labourers refuse to work at Bengal cement plant, allege violation of social distancing norms

kolkata

Updated: May 10, 2020 11:24 IST

Around 350 contractual labourers at a cement factory in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Saturday refused to join duty, saying the management did not take measures to ensure social distancing in the production area.

The factory in the Raghunathgunj police station area is among the industrial units which have been allowed by the Trinamool Congress government to start production with limited manpower amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The labourers, who were assembled by a contractor, did not join duty and staged a protest outside the factory which produces cement for a renowned brand.

Around 700 people used to work there before the coronavirus pandemic started. It reopened on April 20.

“We didn’t raise any objection when the factory started with 50-odd workers. However, on Friday night, hundreds of people were asked by the contractor to join duty. On Saturday morning, 350 people assembled for duty and were asked to start work,” Safikul Sheikh, assistant secretary of the workers’ union, said.

“The factory is not big enough to ensure social distancing but the management refused to listen. They are providing each man with an ordinary mask. We will work only if our health is not at risk,” said Sheikh.

Kaushik Sinha, one of the 17-odd contractors who supply labourers to the plant, said the plant is not big enough to accommodate 350 people and maintain social distance as well.

“On Friday night, I was asked to supply some labourers. I heard that around 300 people refused to work,” Sinha said.

The agitation has been noted by local doctors.

“This kind of awareness will help us stop spreading of the coronavirus in the community,” Dr Arijit Banerjee, a senior officer of the state health department, said.

Arup Banerjee, general manager (personnel) of the factory, dismissed the labourers’ claims.

“It is not true that they refused to join duty because there was a violation of safety norms. They want extra payment for working during the lockdown,” Banerjee said.