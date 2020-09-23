e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Landslide warning in north Bengal including Darjeeling and Kalimpong

Landslide warning in north Bengal including Darjeeling and Kalimpong

The hills of north Bengal have been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday and it is likely to intensify.

kolkata Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:40 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Heavy rains in Darjeeling and Kalimpong could lead to landslides, says the weather department.
Heavy rains in Darjeeling and Kalimpong could lead to landslides, says the weather department. (AFP Photo)
         

The India meteorological department (IMD) has warned of possible landslides in the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to forecast of heavy rains in the districts of north Bengal over the next two days.

The regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata has said that the districts in north Bengal could experience ‘enhanced rainfall activity’ till Friday.

A trough, which extends from south Maharashtra to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, has formed said officials who added that moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are also gushing in likely to result in widespread rain in the above mentioned districts.

Also Read: Quarantined IAF personnel enhance survival skills, learn rescue ops at Darjeeling’s HMI

“There could be landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The water level in the rivers in north Bengal could also rise,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD in Kolkata.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong have been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday. Since Wednesday morning, several districts in south Bengal including Kolkata and its adjoining areas have been receiving intermittent rain and thunder showers.

Also Read: Fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 1.17 crore, gold biscuits seized in north Bengal

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was supposed to visit north Bengal and hold some administrative meetings there, the first such engagement after the pandemic, has postponed her trip.

There was a flood-like situation in some districts of north Bengal and south Bengal in July this year after heavy rains triggered by low-pressure systems had hit large parts of the state.

tags
top news
Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
NIA may join actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Alpha, Beta, Bond key to police’s riots probe
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In