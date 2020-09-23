Landslide warning in north Bengal including Darjeeling and Kalimpong

kolkata

The India meteorological department (IMD) has warned of possible landslides in the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong due to forecast of heavy rains in the districts of north Bengal over the next two days.

The regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata has said that the districts in north Bengal could experience ‘enhanced rainfall activity’ till Friday.

A trough, which extends from south Maharashtra to sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, has formed said officials who added that moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are also gushing in likely to result in widespread rain in the above mentioned districts.

“There could be landslides in the hilly regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The water level in the rivers in north Bengal could also rise,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting centre of the IMD in Kolkata.

Darjeeling and Kalimpong have been receiving heavy rains since Tuesday. Since Wednesday morning, several districts in south Bengal including Kolkata and its adjoining areas have been receiving intermittent rain and thunder showers.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was supposed to visit north Bengal and hold some administrative meetings there, the first such engagement after the pandemic, has postponed her trip.

There was a flood-like situation in some districts of north Bengal and south Bengal in July this year after heavy rains triggered by low-pressure systems had hit large parts of the state.