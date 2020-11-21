Light rain in Kolkata; IMD expects sharp drop in mercury in the next 48 hours

kolkata

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:04 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Kolkata and its adjoining areas could witness a sharp drop in the night temperature in the next 48 hours even as rain hit the city in the early hours of Saturday.

“The minimum temperature is expected to drop from Sunday and we are expecting a sharp drop on Monday. The night temperature in Kolkata is expected to go down below the 20 degrees Celsius mark. This would be, however, temporary,” said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded to be 22 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. The city received 22.6 mm (ankle-deep rain) which is considered moderate in meteorological parlance.

“While moisture-laden winds are gushing in because of the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the sea near Tamil Nadu, north-westerly winds are bringing in cold and dry winds. Under the influence of these two clouds formed triggering some rain,” said Banerjee.

From Sunday, the flow of cold and dry winds from northwest and north would increase resulting in the drop in the mercury level. On Monday, there could be a sharp drop in temperature.

“The temperature in the western parts of the state, in districts such as Purulia and Bankura, will drop to around 14 degrees,” said the official.