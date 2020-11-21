e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Light rain in Kolkata; IMD expects sharp drop in mercury in the next 48 hours

Light rain in Kolkata; IMD expects sharp drop in mercury in the next 48 hours

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded to be 22 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. The city received 22.6 mm (ankle-deep rain) which is considered moderate in meteorological parlance.

kolkata Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A view of the second Hooghly Bridge in hazy weather conditions in Kolkata on November 3.
A view of the second Hooghly Bridge in hazy weather conditions in Kolkata on November 3.(PTI)
         

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Kolkata and its adjoining areas could witness a sharp drop in the night temperature in the next 48 hours even as rain hit the city in the early hours of Saturday.

“The minimum temperature is expected to drop from Sunday and we are expecting a sharp drop on Monday. The night temperature in Kolkata is expected to go down below the 20 degrees Celsius mark. This would be, however, temporary,” said Sanjib Banerjee, deputy director of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded to be 22 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. The city received 22.6 mm (ankle-deep rain) which is considered moderate in meteorological parlance.

“While moisture-laden winds are gushing in because of the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the sea near Tamil Nadu, north-westerly winds are bringing in cold and dry winds. Under the influence of these two clouds formed triggering some rain,” said Banerjee.

From Sunday, the flow of cold and dry winds from northwest and north would increase resulting in the drop in the mercury level. On Monday, there could be a sharp drop in temperature.

“The temperature in the western parts of the state, in districts such as Purulia and Bankura, will drop to around 14 degrees,” said the official.

tags
top news
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least 8 dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
From jail term to non-bailable offence: What states say on ‘love jihad’
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
Watch: Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer prayers to the rising sun
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In