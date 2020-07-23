e-paper
Mamata Banerjee announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls: Report

Mamata Banerjee announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls: Report

At a meeting of the party, Banerjee announced a new state committee with 21 members in it and a seven-member core panel, they said.

kolkata Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Kolkata
New and younger faces such as Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Partha Pratim Roy, Gurupad Tudu and Mahua Moitra have been given charge of these districts, the sources said.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the party’s organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources said.

Besides, the presidents of several districts, including Howrah, Coochbehar, Purulia, Nadia, Jhargram and South Dinajpur have been removed, a senior party leader said.

New and younger faces such as Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Partha Pratim Roy, Gurupad Tudu and Mahua Moitra have been given charge of these districts, the sources said.

