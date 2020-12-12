Mamata Banerjee to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:28 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here.

During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.

“The chief minister will reach Siliguri on Monday. She is scheduled to fly in a chopper to Jalpaiguri to address a rally on Tuesday. She will attend another rally in Cooch Behar the next day,” an official said.

She will return to Kolkata on Wednesday, he added.