Mamata Banerjee to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

“The chief minister will reach Siliguri on Monday. She is scheduled to fly in a chopper to Jalpaiguri to address a rally on Tuesday. She will attend another rally in Cooch Behar the next day,” an official said.

kolkata Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee addressing the gathering at protest against new farm laws, in front of Gandhi statue at Mayo road, in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here.

During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.

She will return to Kolkata on Wednesday, he added.

