e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Ordnance Factory unions threaten stir against corporatisation bid

Ordnance Factory unions threaten stir against corporatisation bid

In a letter to defence minister Rajnath Singh, the unions said: “there will be serious labour unrest resulting in disturbance of defence production in case the consultants appointed by the defence ministry visits the ordnance factories and OFB headquarters.”

kolkata Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:07 IST
Tanmay Chatterjee
Tanmay Chatterjee
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The OFB is headquartered in Kolkata.
The OFB is headquartered in Kolkata.(HT File Photo)
         

Three trade unions, representing 82,000 civilian employees of the country’s 41 ordnance factories, on Friday, rejected the appointment of consultants by the Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) for corporatising these factories and threatened the Centre with “serious labour unrest”.

In a letter to defence minister Rajnath Singh, the unions said: “there will be serious labour unrest resulting in disturbance of defence production in case the consultants appointed by the defence ministry visits the ordnance factories and OFB headquarters.”

The OFB is headquartered in Kolkata.

“The department of defence production in violation of the agreement reached before the chief labour commissioner (Central) on August 21, 2019, have arbitrarily issued a notification for appointment of a consultant …,” said the All India Defence Employees Federation, the Indian National Defence Workers Federation and the Bharatiya Pratikraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) in a joint media statement.

The BPMS is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

“The ordnance factories are properties of the government. How can private parties enter these establishments to assess their values? The workers will not tolerate this. We will not allow the government to stretch this issue any further,” Mukesh Singh, general secretary, BPMS, told HT.

The workers observed a month-long strike last year against the proposed move of the government.

On Friday, the unions said that workers would go on indefinite strike and the date would be announced shortly.

The unions started a movement against corporatisation in last July.

The agitation started soon after the Centre enforced Arms Rules 2016, which introduced new laws to facilitate the production of weapons by private players in collaboration with foreign partners.

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In