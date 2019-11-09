Robbers tie up Bengal civil servant and wife, rob them at home

kolkata

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 05:58 IST

A gang of five robbers barged into the official residence of a West Bengal civil service officer in North 24 Parganas district early on Friday morning and looted valuables after tying up the bureaucrat and his wife.

The robbery took place at Habra, around 50km from Kolkata at the house of Subhro Nandy, the development officer of Habra 1 community block.

The criminals took cash, jewellery and some mobile phones from Nandy’s residence inside the office complex of the local administration. The value of the jewellery and phones was around Rs 100,000.

The BDO told the police that four of them were speaking in Hindi.

The incident created a stir in the area with local people saying that robbery at the official quarters of the BDO indicated that criminals were not scared of the law.

“We have asked the police to act fast. Senior officers are looking into this,” North 24 Parganas’ district magistrate, Chaitali Chakraborty, said.