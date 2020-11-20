e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / TMC worker murdered in Bengal had criminal record: Police

TMC worker murdered in Bengal had criminal record: Police

The family of the deceased has said that Akash Prasad left home around midnight after receiving a call from a local extortionist, Akash Shaw, an officer of the Jagaddal police station said.

kolkata Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 07:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The deceased was identified as Akash Prasad, 24.
The deceased was identified as Akash Prasad, 24.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly murdered in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district around midnight on Wednesday, police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Prasad, 24.

The family of the deceased has said that Prasad left home around midnight after receiving a call from a local extortionist, Akash Shaw, an officer of the Jagaddal police station said.

“We are carrying out an investigation. Prasad had a criminal record,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

TMC leaders, meanwhile, made conflicting statements about Prasad’s association with the party.

The convener of the local TMC unit, Somnath Shyam said that Prasad was a party worker and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of killing him, even as Sanjay Singh, another local party leader, denied any association between Prasad and TMC. Singh alleged that he was lynched by residents of the area during an extortion bid.

The state food and civil supplies minister, Jyotipriyo Mullick, accused BJP MP Arjun Singh for the alleged murder. “Arjun Singh is behind the murder. The deceased was an active party worker and made many people leave the BJP and join the TMC,” he said.

The BJP has alleged that Prasad was involved in the drug trade and worked for TMC leaders. Singh said, “The TMC is making conflicting statements to hide the truth. Prasad was a notorious extortionist and had recently entered the drug trade. He had a long criminal record and used to work for TMC leaders.”

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
HTLS 2020: We decided to bet so that lives could be saved, says Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: We decided to bet so that lives could be saved, says Adar Poonawalla
WHO advises against Gilead’s Remdesivir for all hospitalised Covid-19 patients
WHO advises against Gilead’s Remdesivir for all hospitalised Covid-19 patients
Covid-19: Decoding the nature of the economic recovery
Covid-19: Decoding the nature of the economic recovery
UP child molester nabbed: Whistleblower tipped off CBI, gave key proof
UP child molester nabbed: Whistleblower tipped off CBI, gave key proof
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In