West Bengal legislative assembly to remain shut till July 24 as employee tests positive

kolkata

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:50 IST

All departments at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has been shut down completely till July 24 after an employee at the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19.

The work at the Assembly will resume from July 27.

According to the West Bengal State Health Department till Wednesday evening, 1,589 new COVID-19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in the State on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to 34,427 including 12,747 active cases, 20,680 discharged cases and 1,000 deaths, according to the bulletin.