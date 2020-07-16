e-paper
West Bengal legislative assembly to remain shut till July 24 as employee tests positive

West Bengal legislative assembly to remain shut till July 24 as employee tests positive

According to the West Bengal State Health Department till Wednesday evening, 1,589 new COVID-19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in the State on Wednesday.

kolkata Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:50 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kolkata
The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 34,427 including 12,747 active cases, 20,680 discharged cases and 1,000 deaths.
The total number of people infected with COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 34,427 including 12,747 active cases, 20,680 discharged cases and 1,000 deaths. (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

All departments at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has been shut down completely till July 24 after an employee at the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19.

The work at the Assembly will resume from July 27.

With this, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to 34,427 including 12,747 active cases, 20,680 discharged cases and 1,000 deaths, according to the bulletin.

