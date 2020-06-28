e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / Zomato employees in Kolkata burn company T-shirts to protest Ladakh standoff

Zomato employees in Kolkata burn company T-shirts to protest Ladakh standoff

On of the Zomato protesters said they were ready to starve but would not work in companies having investment from China.

kolkata Updated: Jun 28, 2020 06:39 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
During the protest, some of the employees claimed that they had quit their job as Zomato has a sizeable Chinese investment.
During the protest, some of the employees claimed that they had quit their job as Zomato has a sizeable Chinese investment.(Indranil Bhoumik/Mint File Photo )
         

A group of Zomato food delivery platform employees in Kolkata tore and burnt their official T-shirts on Saturday in protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese Army in Ladakh last week.

During the protest at Behala, some of them claimed that they had quit their job as Zomato has a sizeable Chinese investment and urged people to stop ordering food via the company.

In 2018, Ant Financial, part of Chinese major Alibaba, had invested USD 210 million in Zomato for a 14.7-per-cent stake. The food delivery major recently raised an additional $150 million from Ant Financial.

“Chinese companies are making profit from here and attacking the Army of our country. They are trying to grab our land. This cannot be allowed,” one of the protesters said.

Also read: India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh

Another protester said they were ready to starve but would not work in companies having investment from China.

In May, Zomato laid off 520 employees or 13 per cent of its workforce in a huge retrenchment exercise due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There was no immediate reaction from Zomato and whether the protesters were among those who were retrenched was not known.

Also read: China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin, says US NSA O’Brien

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

tags
top news
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
India deploys air defence systems in eastern Ladakh
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
PM Modi to address his Mann Ki Baat programme today
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
Covid-19: New protocols prescribe use of dexamethasone
No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days
No increase in petrol, diesel prices today after being hiked for 21 days
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
‘Our George Floyds’: Outrage at custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu
The science behind Delhi’s five-pronged fight against Covid-19
The science behind Delhi’s five-pronged fight against Covid-19
Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour
Jobless Telangana teachers turn to manual labour
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
Covid update: 5 lakh+ infected; PM on India cases; Delhi’s serological survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In