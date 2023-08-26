Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP |
Aug 26, 2023 09:46 PM IST

At least seven people were injured in a shooting during Boston's Caribbean carnival, according to police.

A shooting during the Boston Caribbean Carnival wounded at least seven people Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot in the Dorchester neighborhood, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

The shooting happened during the J’ouvert Parade, which kicks off the carnival, now in it's 50th year.

In 2019, a gun battle broke out at the parade in front of police officers, prompting neighboring Cambridge to cancel its own Caribbean festival that year.

