Amazon Sale: Grab lip balm, face serums, under eye creams at discounted prices

Prepare to elevate your skincare and makeup routine with the enticing discounts available on various premium beauty products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. From nourishing face serums to rejuvenating masks, under-eye creams, and hydrating lip balms, this season offers a golden opportunity to revamp your beauty collection without stretching your budget. Face serums are highly concentrated formulations designed to target specific skincare concerns such as ageing, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. They are packed with potent active ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, which help in brightening the skin, reducing fine lines, and promoting a youthful, radiant complexion. Regular use of face serums can aid in improving skin texture, boosting collagen production, and providing intense hydration, making them an essential part of any effective skincare regimen. Masks are an excellent way to give your skin an instant boost of nourishment and rejuvenation. Depending on the formulation, masks can help in deep cleansing, exfoliation, and moisturising the skin. Masks enriched with natural ingredients such as coffee, cocoa, and neem work to purify, revitalise, and replenish the skin, leaving it with a healthy, radiant glow. They also help in unclogging pores, removing impurities, and improving overall skin texture, promoting a more youthful and revitalised appearance. Lip balms play a crucial role in maintaining soft, supple, and well-hydrated lips. They provide a protective barrier, sealing in moisture and preventing the delicate skin of the lips from becoming dry and chapped. Lip balms infused with nourishing elements like turmeric and vitamin C not only offer hydration but also provide essential nutrients to the lips, helping to improve their overall texture and appearance. This is why all of these skincare products are important in everyday skincare routine. We have shortlisted them in a list below. Take a look at them. Share this informative guide with your loved ones and acquaint them with the incredible deals available, ensuring that everyone can benefit from the exciting discounts and elevate their skincare and makeup game. Get ready to indulge in a revitalising and pocket-friendly beauty shopping experience during the Amazon Sale 2023.

1. The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Ultra Light Gel with SPF 50 PA++++ For Broad Spectrum, UV A, UV B & Blue Light Protection - 50g(dermaco)

Amazon Sale is the best time to grab skincare and makeup essentials. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shield your skin from harmful UV rays and blue light with The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen. This ultra-light gel is infused with SPF 50 PA++++, ensuring comprehensive protection against UVA, UVB, and blue light. Its hydrating formula, enriched with hyaluronic acid, keeps your skin moisturised and protected throughout the day. Enjoy a lightweight and non-greasy sunscreen experience, perfect for daily use. Safeguard your skin from environmental damage and maintain its youthful glow. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum with Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid for Skin Radiance - 30ml

Achieve radiant and youthful skin with The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum. Infused with the goodness of vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, this serum works effectively to brighten and even out your skin tone. Its potent formula helps to reduce pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles, giving your skin a revitalised and youthful appearance. Experience a luxurious skincare routine that enhances your natural radiance and leaves your skin feeling nourished and rejuvenated. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin - 60 g | Salon-Like Glowing Skin in 6 Easy Steps | Improves Skin Texture | Instant Glow | Suitable for all skin types

Experience the luxurious Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit for salon-like glowing skin at home. Enriched with rice water and niacinamide, this kit offers six easy steps to improve skin texture and provide an instant, radiant glow. Suitable for all skin types, this facial kit is designed to nourish and revitalise your skin, leaving it soft, supple, and rejuvenated. Treat yourself to a pampering session and unveil a smoother, more luminous complexion with this rejuvenating facial kit. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Mamaearth Vitamin C Body Lotion - Pack of 2 (400 ml * 2)

Nourish your skin with the goodness of vitamin C using the Mamaearth Vitamin C Body Lotion. This pack of two offers a total of 800 ml of luxurious body lotion, enriched with the power of vitamin C. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula gets easily absorbed, providing intense hydration and improving skin elasticity. Say goodbye to dry and dull skin, and embrace a softer, smoother, and more radiant complexion with regular use. Pamper your skin with this revitalising body lotion for a rejuvenated and healthy glow. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit with Turmeric & Saffron for Glowing Skin - 60 g

Experience the traditional goodness of turmeric and saffron with the Mamaearth Ubtan Facial Kit. This skincare kit is designed to give you a glowing and rejuvenated complexion. With the power of natural ingredients, it effectively exfoliates, cleanses, and nourishes your skin, leaving it soft, smooth, and radiant. Embrace the richness of ancient skincare rituals with this rejuvenating facial kit and enjoy the natural radiance that comes with it. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read:Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fetch exciting coupons, deals on smartphones6. mCaffeine Coffee Body Washes For Tan Removal & Deep Cleansing | Assorted Value Pack Combo | Contains 3 Shower Gels in Energizing Aroma of Berry, Almond & Cocoa | Pack of 3 | 600ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indulge in the rejuvenating experience of the mCaffeine Coffee Body Washes. This assorted value pack combo includes three invigorating shower gels in the enlivening aromas of Berry, Almond, and Cocoa. Formulated for tan removal and deep cleansing, these body washes leave your skin feeling refreshed, nourished, and deeply cleansed. Energise your senses with the captivating aroma of coffee and enjoy a revitalising bathing experience that leaves you feeling refreshed and invigorated. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

7. mCaffeine Head-to-Toe Coffee Kit (Pack of 9) | Complete Caffeine Experience for Hair, Face and Body | Cleanse, Exfoliate and Moisturize | Made in India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pamper yourself with the mCaffeine Head-to-Toe Coffee Kit, a complete caffeine experience for your hair, face, and body. This pack of nine offers a comprehensive range of products designed to cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturise, leaving you feeling rejuvenated from head to toe. Infused with the goodness of coffee, these products provide the perfect blend of nourishment and indulgence, ensuring that your skin and hair receive the care they deserve. Enjoy the complete caffeine experience and elevate your self-care routine with this luxurious kit. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

8. Mamaearth Ubtan & Vitamin C 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm Combo with Turmeric & Vitamin C for 12-Hour Moisturization - 2 g + 2 g

Nourish and protect your lips with the Mamaearth Ubtan & Vitamin C 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm Combo. Infused with the goodness of turmeric and vitamin C, these lip balms provide 12-hour moisturization, keeping your lips soft, smooth, and supple throughout the day. The natural tint adds a hint of colour, enhancing your natural beauty and giving your lips a subtle, flattering glow. Embrace the nourishing benefits of natural ingredients and enjoy luscious, well-hydrated lips with this rejuvenating lip balm combo. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

9. CoCo Face Mask, For Glowing Skin, With Coffee & Cocoa (Pack of 2) - 100 g

Pamper your skin with the CoCo Face Mask, enriched with the nourishing properties of coffee and cocoa. This pack of two offers a luxurious treatment that deeply nourishes and revitalises your skin, leaving it with a radiant and healthy glow. Perfect for achieving a refreshed and rejuvenated complexion, this face mask works to exfoliate, cleanse, and revitalise your skin, making it an essential part of your skincare routine. Treat yourself to a luxurious skincare experience and unveil a rejuvenated and glowing complexion with this indulgent face mask. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

10. Mamaearth Bold Eye & Lip duo with Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal & Beet it Red Naturally Matte Lip Serum

Accentuate your eyes and lips with the Mamaearth Bold Eye & Lip duo. This set includes a long-stay kajal in charcoal black, designed to define and enhance your eyes, and a naturally matte lip serum in Beet it Red, offering a flattering pop of colour for your lips. Infused with natural ingredients, these cosmetics provide nourishment and long-lasting wear, ensuring that your eyes and lips look bold and beautiful throughout the day. Elevate your makeup routine with this luxurious eye and lip duo and enjoy a confident, striking look. Grab this product at a discounted price this Amazon Sale 2023.

Best value for money:

The Mamaearth Rice Facial Kit with Rice Water & Niacinamide offers the best value for your money. With this kit, you can indulge in a luxurious salon-like facial experience at the comfort of your home, without breaking the bank. Providing a comprehensive six-step skin rejuvenation process, it enhances skin texture and imparts an instant, radiant glow. With its powerful yet gentle formula suitable for all skin types, this facial kit ensures long-term skin improvement at an affordable price, making it the perfect investment for your skincare routine.

Best deal:

The mCaffeine Coffee Body Washes For Tan Removal & Deep Cleansing are currently available at an astounding discount on it during the Amazon Sale 2023. This limited-time offer allows you to grab these invigorating body washes at an unbeatable price, ensuring a luxurious bathing experience that deeply cleanses and nourishes your skin. With the enticing aroma of Berry, Almond, and Cocoa, these shower gels not only provide a refreshing cleanse but also uplift your senses. Don't miss out on this incredible deal to elevate your daily bathing routine with premium quality products that leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!