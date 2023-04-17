10 easy small balcony decor ideas to transform your outdoor space into a calming oasis

Small balconies can offer a cosy and intimate space to unwind and relax in the midst of city life. Balcony design is a celebrated area that adds a sense of quirkiness to an apartment. However, decorating a small balcony can be challenging, as it requires creative and efficient use of the available space. In cities like Mumbai, it can be tricky to decide what to include and how to perfect the space. With a few simple yet effective decor ideas, you can transform your small balcony into a stylish and functional outdoor oasis that reflects your personal style and complements your lifestyle. (Also read: How interior design trends changed over the years? A journey from 1970s to 2020s )

Small balcony decor ideas:

With a little bit of creativity and inspiration, you can turn your tiny outdoor space into a mini oasis that feels like an extension of your home. (Unsplash)

Shimona Bhansali, Interior Designer and the Founder of Design Hex, shared with HT Lifestyle, some essential tips that can help you create the best, cosy small balcony ever.

1. Begin with the right materials

The right balcony flooring and wall materials can make a big difference in creating a foundation for your balcony. Consider options like deck wood, concrete floor, printed tiles for flooring, and ACP panels or outdoor textures for walls.

2. Add an outdoor rug or runner

Through the flooring or rugs, one can make the balcony look a little more dynamic with the play of different textures. Colours can come in through cushions or collectables.

3. Assemble multipurpose furniture

Incorporate multipurpose furniture in a small balcony that ensures there is ample space while also having enough to be seated or to keep your essentials.

4. Natural plants over artificial

Balconies are perfect for natural plants, even for those who struggle to maintain them. Low-maintenance options like creepers add a beautiful canopy without taking up much floor space. Green walls are also a great way to bring a lush green balcony without taking up too much floor space, an important factor in bigger cities.

5. Decorate with quirky additions

Add personality with collectables and statement pieces. Incorporate small quirky decor options, frames, etc. Use a cane or rattan furniture to save space and add a dash of colour with outdoor cushions for a cosy look.

6. Add in a swing/recliner

No balcony is complete without a swing or a recliner, it's a perfect addition to enjoy the outdoor space, natural plants and breezy winds. For open balconies, adding an umbrella seating or canopy makes the balcony more weather-friendly and brings in a holiday vibe.

7. Light the drama

Lights are the drama. The way you play with lights on your balcony will be a mood changer, especially during the night. Make sure you add subtle ambient lighting, fairy lights, and some lamps if there is enough space to collectively add character to the space.

8. Alter technical areas as per use

The balcony is everyone’s favourite spot for a cup of tea and some gossip, but if you plan on extending it as an occasional WFH buddy or anything specific ensure to make some arrangements for that prior to setting it all up. This includes extra plug points, some desk options, etc.

9. Keep it cosy

Cute little jute baskets to store comforters are a must for any balcony so that anytime you feel the cool winds, you just grab these and enjoy your time.

10. Minimal for the win

Whatever you do, make sure everything is paced out and minimal. Overcrowding a balcony will only restrict space to sit and move. Hence, keeping it simple but significant to have the perfect small balcony.