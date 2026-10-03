23-year-old French man gets honest about his life in Mumbai after landing a finance job: '3 things nobody warned me about before moving from Paris'

If shifting within a city feels tiring, try moving 7,000 km across continents. That is exactly what Nico, a 23-year-old finance professional from Paris, decided to do when he packed his bags and landed in bustling Mumbai. Documenting his whirlwind transition on Instagram, he reflected on his brand-new life in India, sharing a candid breakdown of what it’s actually like to swap the City of Light for Maximum City. Also read | Finnish couple that moved to Mumbai with two kids for work shares honest take on India: ‘We feel safe here...’

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In a September 29 post titled 'three things nobody warned me about before moving from Paris to Mumbai', Nico listed the cultural differences that immediately reshaped his daily routine:

1. Distance is a lie: "You will completely lose your sense of distance. 'It’s only 5 km away' means absolutely nothing here."

2. The daily strategy: "You will start planning your day around traffic, heat, chai and where you can get the best food."

3. Redefining reality: "You will very quickly realise that your old definition of 'normal life' doesn’t really apply anymore."

And then came the bonus fourth realisation that took him by surprise: "You might actually start loving it.

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From airport lounges to Indian streets

{{^usCountry}} Nico’s video kicks off right at the beginning of his journey: inside the sleek terminal of Paris airport. Sporting a jacket, cargo pants, and blonde hair, he is seen boarding his flight with a suitcase in tow. The clip quickly transitions to him gazing out of an airplane window with earphones plugged in, soaking in the realisation of what lies ahead. Also read | Dutch woman living in Mumbai shares 'things she does not do in India to embarrass herself as a foreigner' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nico’s video kicks off right at the beginning of his journey: inside the sleek terminal of Paris airport. Sporting a jacket, cargo pants, and blonde hair, he is seen boarding his flight with a suitcase in tow. The clip quickly transitions to him gazing out of an airplane window with earphones plugged in, soaking in the realisation of what lies ahead. Also read | Dutch woman living in Mumbai shares 'things she does not do in India to embarrass herself as a foreigner' {{/usCountry}}

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Three weeks into his move, Nico confessed that he is still figuring out his way around. "I’m 23, moved 7,000 km from Paris to Mumbai, started a new job, met an entirely new group of people, and basically had to figure out a new life from scratch," he shared in his caption.

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He added, "Three weeks in, I’m still getting lost, still learning Hindi, still discovering new places every week — and still occasionally wondering how I ended up here. But that’s the fun of it. Sometimes the best decision is the one that makes absolutely no sense when you explain it to everyone back home."

‘Why would you leave Paris?’

Nico’s leap across the globe left a few Instagram users scratching their heads. One asked: "Why would you leave Paris and move to Mumbai? Just curious." Nico was quick to clear up the confusion, replying: "Job opportunity and the desire to explore this amazing culture and country." A person pointed out, "Dude literally said job opportunity, yet people are asking why he moved here."

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Comments poured in with support. One wrote, “Wow! So thrilled for you! I hope you have an amazing time experiencing our culture, food, and, most importantly, the people.” Someone also commented, “Have a good time Nico – this place is nothing like Paris but it will be fun for you.”

Despite the traffic, humidity and chaos of a new city, Nico is embracing it all — learning the culture, making friends, and searching for the best chai as his Mumbai adventure begins.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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