Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / $4 David Bowie painting sold at auction for nearly $90,000
art culture

$4 David Bowie painting sold at auction for nearly $90,000

A painting by pop icon David Bowie purchased for about $4 at a Canadian landfill has been sold at auction in Toronto for nearly $90,000. The painting which was originally sold through a website around 2001, found itself two decades later at a donations store in South River, Ontario.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST
A painting by British pop icon David Bowie recently discovered at a Canadian store that resells donated goods had frantic bidders lining up for a chance to own it June 15, 2021. ((Photo by Handout / Cowley Abbott / AFP))

A painting by British pop sensation David Bowie that was recently discovered and purchased for about $4 at a Canadian landfill that resells donated goods, has been sold at auction in Toronto for nearly $90,000 (Can$108,120), the auction house said Friday.

The sale price blew past auction house Cowley Abbot's estimated $7,000 to $10,000 valuation of the diminutive artwork, which went to an American collector.

Auctioneer Rob Cowley said a dozen bidders vied for the computer and acrylic collage on canvas that is part of the so-called D Head series of portraits of the Ziggy Stardust rocker himself, his friends, and others that he painted between 1995 and 1997.

The 24 by 20 centimeter painting of a pale figure dressed in teal clothes, with teal and red hair on a crimson background, was originally sold through a website around 2001.

It somehow found itself two decades later at a donations store in South River, Ontario -- 300 kilometers north of Toronto. There, an anonymous buyer paid $4 (Can$5) for it.

"We were very excited to discover that the artwork was original and authentic," Cowley had told AFP at the start of the two-week online auction. Bowie's signed initials on the back, he said, were authenticated by a Bowie autographs expert.

The seller is "delighted and shocked" that the painting fetched such a high price, Cowley said on Friday.

Bowie attended art school and collected hundreds of artworks during his lifetime that were sold off for tens of millions of dollars after his death. But his own artworks, according to Cowley, rarely go on sale.

Starting with "Space Oddity" in 1969, Bowie scored hit after hit over more than four decades, ranging from "The Jean Genie" and "Heroes" in the 1970s to "Let's Dance" and "Modern Love" in the 1980s to more recent hits like 2013's wistful "Where Are We Now?".

Two days after the release of his 25th studio album, "Blackstar," on his 69th birthday, Bowie died of cancer on January 10, 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
david bowie artist painting canadian art
TRENDING NEWS

Alert RPF employee saves elderly person from being crushed under train in Mumbai

‘Very good boy’: People love this video of a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji

Woman tweets about how her dad texts, shares screenshot. People relate to it

Real life marine creatures or sculptures: Museum’s post mesmerises people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP